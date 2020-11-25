Security cost of Jayalalithaa's legal heir Deepa, Deepak Rs 20 lakh for 6 months: Cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that the cost to provide round-the-clock security to Deepa and Deepak, legal heirs of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, as directed by the court would cost them Rs 20.83 lakh for six months.

Advocate-General Vijay Narayan told a division bench that the counsel of Deepa and Deepak had been informed about the cost they have to bear, but there has been no response from them. If they are not interested, they can send a communication and the case can be closed.

The submissions were made on a plea moved by Deepa and Deepak seeking to declare them legal heirs of Jayalalithaa. On May 27, the court declared them direct legal heirs of Jayalalithaa. The court had also asked the police to provide security to the duo for at least six months.