Taken all precautionary measure to tackle cyclone Nivar impact: Neyveli Lignite Corporation

By PTI

CHENNAI: NLC India Ltd on Wednesday said it has taken all precautionary measures at its facilities and ensured preparedness in sectors, including mining and power generation, in view of cyclone Nivar all set to cross the Eastern coast.

Individual teams have been set up to monitor and tackle the situation. A control room, which will function round the clock, has also been set up to coordinate with government authorities, an official told PTI. "The company is also ready to meet the requirements of safety of the people in neighbouring villages besides extending support to the district administration," he said.