Vehicle submerged? Here's what you should do for insurance

By Express News Service

What motorists should do if vehicles are submerged? Here is an advisory for motorists over insurance:

1. If your insured vehicles are partially or completely submerged in water due to flood, don't start the engine of the vehicle.

2 Tow the vehicle to the nearest workshop or garage and inform the insurance company.

3. Disconnect the batteries and close all windows of vehicles parked in the areas prone to flooding and waterlogging.

4. It's advisable not to park your vehicles under trees, poles, banners, hoardings, walls that may be weak and old.

5. Despite all precautions, if vehicles are damaged, please try to take “spot photos” with the damaged conditions and inform the insurance company immediately.

6. If the vehicle is about to expire, renew the insurance immediately