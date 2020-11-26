STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,697 irrigation tanks in Tamil Nadu filled to the brim after Cyclone Nivar

Minister RB Udhayakumar also said 15 NDRF teams have been sent to the following districts: Cuddalore (6), Chennai (2), Nagapattinam (2), Villupuram (3) and Chengalpattu (2)

Published: 26th November 2020 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Chembarambakkam water release

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami overseeing release of water from Chembarambakkam lake on Wednesday; the outflow increased from 1,000 cusecs to 5,000 cusecs later in the day. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of the 14,144 irrigation tanks in Tamil Nadu, 1,697 have reached their full storage level till Wednesday, said Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar at the State Emergency Operations Centre here on Thursday.

Answering queries of reporters, the minister said the water levels at key waterbodies in the state have gone up due to the heavy rains -- Mettur (99.32 ft), Bhavanisagar (95.41 feet), Poondi (31.14 feet), Chozhavaram (6.34 feet), Puzhal (18.57 feet), Chembarambakkam (21.92 feet) and Veeranam (5.79 feet).  

Follow Cyclone Nivar live updates here

The Minister said 15 NDRF teams have been sent to the following districts: Cuddalore (6), Chennai (2), Nagapattinam (2), Villupuram (3) and Chengalpattu (2).  Besides, eight teams of the Army have reached Chennai and six more teams have been stationed at Trichy with boats for relief work.

Udhayakumar said Cuddalore received 270 mm of rains while Chennai received 113 mm and Nagapattinam received 63 mm. As a precautionary measure, naval ship INS Jothi has been stationed on the northern side in the sea and INS Sumatra would reach Chennai this afternoon.

Comments

