STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

3 held in Madurai for trying to marry off teen to prevent her from eloping with boyfriend

The 16-year-old girl was reportedly in a relationship which her parents didn't approve. They were unhappy with her for not severing ties with her boyfriend.

Published: 26th November 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai police have arrested three persons and booked a case against two more persons for arranging the marriage of a minor girl in Samayanallur on Tuesday.

Police said the case was registered against bridegroom N Sadayandi of Nedunkulam, his parents Nagarajan and Indira, and the bride's parents from Tirupur under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act and the POCSO Act in Samayanallur AWPS.

According to police, Sadayandi's family had earlier arranged his wedding with another woman, Sheela (name changed) from Villupuram, to be held on November 20. However, she eloped with her boyfriend before the wedding.

Humiliated by this, Sadayandi's family approached the minor girl's parents, who were their relatives, and requested their daughter's hand in marriage.

The 16-year-old girl was reportedly in a relationship which her parents didn't approve. They were unhappy with her for not severing ties with her boyfriend.

Fearing that she too might elope with her boyfriend like Sheela, they agreed to get her married off to Sadayandi.

After both families agreed, Sadayandi allegedly had sexual intercourse with the girl.

Upset at this, the girl alerted the police who rescued her and booked a case against five and arrested Sadayandi and the girl's parents.

The girl was shifted to a home, added sources. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pocso child marriage Sadayandi
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp