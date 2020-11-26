3 held in Madurai for trying to marry off teen to prevent her from eloping with boyfriend

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai police have arrested three persons and booked a case against two more persons for arranging the marriage of a minor girl in Samayanallur on Tuesday.

Police said the case was registered against bridegroom N Sadayandi of Nedunkulam, his parents Nagarajan and Indira, and the bride's parents from Tirupur under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act and the POCSO Act in Samayanallur AWPS.

According to police, Sadayandi's family had earlier arranged his wedding with another woman, Sheela (name changed) from Villupuram, to be held on November 20. However, she eloped with her boyfriend before the wedding.

Humiliated by this, Sadayandi's family approached the minor girl's parents, who were their relatives, and requested their daughter's hand in marriage.

The 16-year-old girl was reportedly in a relationship which her parents didn't approve. They were unhappy with her for not severing ties with her boyfriend.

Fearing that she too might elope with her boyfriend like Sheela, they agreed to get her married off to Sadayandi.

After both families agreed, Sadayandi allegedly had sexual intercourse with the girl.

Upset at this, the girl alerted the police who rescued her and booked a case against five and arrested Sadayandi and the girl's parents.

The girl was shifted to a home, added sources.