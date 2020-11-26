Activists claim power plant in Thoothukudi has resumed construction despite suspension orders

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Despite a suspension order, a private power plant proposed at the VOC Port Estate in Thoothukudi has allegedly been continuing with construction work. Environmentalists and residents now blame the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for its alleged inaction.

SEPC Power Private Limited has been constructing a coal-fired thermal power plant, with 1x525 MW capacity, near Mullakadu. On June 23, the TNPCB member secretary suspended the construction work – till plant authorities obtain a mandated amendment in the Environment Clearance (EC) – over allegations of violations, including obtaining the EC using an “invalid term of reference” and failing to hold a public hearing for building the ash pond and the 10.93-ha coal crushing unit. The 262.6-acre ash pond is located in Vadakku Karaseri, within 5-km of the Vallanadu Black Buck Sanctuary.

Condemning the TNPCB and the district administration, Koilpillai Nagar Abiviruthi Sangam Secretary Raja claimed that the “illegal construction” has obstructed the natural water drain to Korampallam surplus channel, causing flooding during the monsoon.

Other complaints against the plant include the construction of foreshore facilities near mangroves and within 500 metres of the High Tide Line, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, 2011. Sources said that the land allocated for the project has been “notified as a parking area,” adjacent to the housing of VOC port trust authorities. The company has been told to rectify the issues related to land allocation, environment clearance and the foreshore facilities.

The TNPCB member secretary had also observed that the plant authorities did not take any action to comply with the seven points agreed upon during the meeting held on October 27, 2017, and did not furnish compliance status of all action points communicated on July 27, 2019.

Alleging the TNPCB officials had not taken steps to implement the suspension order, environmental activist S P Muthuraman claimed that the repeated complaints lodged with TNPCB Joint Chief Environment Engineer (JCEE) (Tirunelveli) S Rajan, in this regard, “had fallen on deaf ears”. No action has been taken, despite the member secretary’s warning of action under the Water Act, 1974, and the Air Act, 1981, in case of non-compliance with the instructions, he said. Also, the TNPCB officials have not submitted their report on the inspection carried out on the plant premises on February 28, he claimed.

When asked, JCEE S Rajan refused to comment on the issue.