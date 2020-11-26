Cyclone Nivar impact: Rivers, waterfalls in spate in Vellore region, flood warning issued

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: Rivers and waterfalls have begun to swell with copious water flowing downstream owing to the heavy downpour triggered by Cyclone Nivar in the Vellore region and Tiruvannamalai.

A flood alert has been issued in Vellore, besides alerting government officials of neighbouring Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts.

Four rivers in Vellore district have been in spate, besides copious flow on the Palar River, raising concerns of flooding and inundation in low-lying areas and submerging crops along the river banks and water carrying canals.

The figures of inflow into the rivers are: Naganathi- 3,400 cusecs, Koundinya-3,320 cusecs, Agaram-4,000 cusecs, Ponnai- 7,040 cusecs, and Palar River receives 17,820 cusecs, according to Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram.

He said, “A flood warning has been issued to people residing in low-lying areas who have been asked to move to safer places including temporary shelters.”

The district administrations in neighbouring districts-Ranipet and Kancheepuram-have been alerted on the inflow into these rivers, Shanmuga Sundaram stated.

Major reservoirs including Mordhana dam and Ponnai dam have been overflowing in Vellore.

Inundation of residential areas in several localities including Kansalpet and Thideer Nagar was reported in Vellore city.

The residents of Kansalpet were evacuated in the morning on Thursday while Thideer Nagar residents were rescued in the afternoon. Personnel of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) swung into action to rescue them using inflatable boats.

Rivers and wild streams, including Mookakollai Kanar, in Tirupathur district have also been overflowing with heavy inflow, officials said.

Water is gushing down on the Jalagamparai waterfalls in the district and visitors are barred from getting close to it.

Since the skies have opened up since Wednesday evening, rivers in Tiruvannamalai too have begun to swell.

Water has been discharged from the newly repaired Shenbagathope dam matching the inflow thanks to torrential showers in catchment areas.

The Beeman falls in Jawadhu Hills is also witnessing heavy flow.