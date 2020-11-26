STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Nivar: Several areas inundated in Vellore region, residents moved to relief centre

Kansalpet, Indra Nagar and Thideer Nagar falling under the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) were inundated due to relentless showers

Published: 26th November 2020 02:58 PM

Big boulders rolled down on Yelagiri ghat road due to a minor landslide, disrupting traffic (Photo | Special arrangement)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Cyclone Nivar triggered heavy rains and gusty winds,  leading to damage to huts, houses, electric poles and crops in parts of Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts which have been experiencing rainfall since Wednesday night, officials said.

Ponnai in Vellore district recorded 160.4 mm rain from 9 am to 1 am on Thursday, followed by Ammundi-116.4 mm, Vellore city-115.9 mm and Katpadi-85.6 mm.

Heavy rains left residents in certain areas stranded due to inundation.

Kansalpet, Indra Nagar and Thideer Nagar falling under the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) were inundated due to relentless showers.

“We have shifted residents from these places to a relief centre. Food and other materials are being provided to them,” said N Sankaran, commissioner of VCMC.

He added that steps were taken to clear water stagnation in these habitations.

Follow Cyclone Nivar live updates here

A medical camp was held in the relief centre located at the Urdu School in the city.

“We conducted a medical camp to check the inmates. Their health condition is being monitored,” said Dr S Chitrasena, city health officer (CHO).

In order to prevent water-borne infections, the health wing of VCMC has initiated several measures including bleaching inundated areas and public places, chlorinating overhead water tanks and holding medical camps.

Around 500 persons have been evacuated from places affected by the torrential showers and were accommodated at temporary shelters in Vellore. Tree falling, snapping of electric cables and crop damages were also reported from certain places.

Three thousand plantain trees grown by a farmer, Suresh, in Singiricoil village, were damaged in gusty winds and rains.

District collector A Shanmuga Sundaram and other top officers visited several places affected by the rains.

Landslide on Yelagiri ghat road

The ghat road leading to Yelagiri hills in Tirupathur district witnessed a minor landslide leading to disruption of traffic. Big boulders rolled down on the road due to the landslide. The authorities swung into action to clear the roadblocks, officials said.

As many as 745 persons were evacuated and accommodated at 15 relief centres in Tirupathur district.

In Ranipet district, crops were damaged in several places including Vallakulam village in Arcot Taluk. Two cows and an equal number of calves died in rain related incidents in the district.

