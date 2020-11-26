Cyclone Nivar: Two casualties reported in Villupuram, relief measures in full swing

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: As Cyclone Nivar crossed the shores of Puducherry and Marakkanam in the wee hours of Wednesday, the damage was not as severe as estimated, much to the relief of residents. The weather returned to normal on Thursday with no rainfall in the district.

Two casualties were reported in the wake of the cyclone. K Rajeswari (47) allegedly died when a wall of her house collapsed during heavy rain at Konnur in Villupuram around midnight on Wednesday. Her son K Aditya (22) sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Mundiyambakkam GH, police said.

D Saravanan (45) allegedly died by electric shock from a broken electric wire that was immersed in rainwater when he stepped out of his house at Kengavaram block in Tindivanam early on Thursday, police said.

According to police, 23 trees had fallen at 13 different spots in Villupuram district, including Marakkanam, Olakkur, Roshanai, Vaanur, Valavanur, Gingee, Thiruvennainallur, Kottakuppam, Auroville, Mayillam and Villupuram town. While 20 trees had been cleared immediately, removal of other trees is underway, police said.

A total of 629 sanitation workers including 160 from Madurai and Tirunelveli corporations have been deployed to clean fallen trees, stagnated water, sludge and garbage from areas under municipal limits in the district, said official sources. Sanitation inspectors from Villupuram and other districts said that proper safety gear was provided to the workers including a pair of plastic gloves and mask.

Meanwhile, the new bus stand in Villupuram was filled with water on Thursday morning following the overnight downpour. An official from the Villupuram municipality office said that water stagnating at the new bus stand will be pumped out in 24 hours using machinery in three shifts throughout the day.