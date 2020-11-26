Cyclone Nivar will fizzle out into low pressure area by Friday morning: IMD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar, which made landfall north of Pondicherry near Marakkam belt, would fizzle out into a low pressure by the wee hours of Friday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

The forecast track and intensity chart released by the met department shows that the weather system is currently a severe cyclonic storm at 11 kmph over north coastal Tamil Nadu about 50 km north of Puducherry.

Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore districts of Tamilnadu and Chittoor, Kurnool, Prakasam, Cuddappa districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining southeast Telangana will receive heavy downpour under its influence. The system is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm by noon today and into a deep depression by evening, authorities said.

Puducherry has received extreme rainfall of 30 cm in last 24 hours, Cuddalore 27 cm. Several stations in and around Chennai also received heavy rains.

Meenambakkam, Taramani, Poonamalle and Chembrambakkam weather stations have received rainfall in excess of 10 cm, while the Nungambakkam station in Chennai recorded 8 cm of rainfall.

With wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 14 kmph, Nivar has ripped through Puducherry inflicting substantial damage.