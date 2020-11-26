STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paddy, other crops under water in 15,000 hectares in Tamil Nadu, here's what needs to be done to prevent damage

The officials exude confidence that the standing crops could be saved since water is expected to recede within a few days.

The Agriculture department has also issued a detailed advisory on what to do save the standing crops. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The heavy rains caused by cyclone Nivar has left paddy and few other crops under water in around 15,000 hectares in the delta districts, according to Agriculture department officials.

The officials exude confidence that the standing crops could be saved since water is expected to recede within a few days and already, the entire official machinery is in contact with the farmers. The officials pointed out that unlike the cyclone Gaja which damaged over lakhs of coconut trees, this time due to precautionary measures coconut trees have not been affected significantly by cyclone Nivar.     

Talking to The New Indian Express, the officials said, "Initial estimates say paddy crops in 10,000 hectares under water while pulses and millets crops are under water in about 1,000 hectares and other crops in 4,000 hectares. Banana trees in 14 acres have been damages. Further assessment is going on.''

Post-cyclone measures advised for the farmers by the Agriculture department.

Measures to be taken in inundated paddy field: 

1) The low lying areas are to be identified and action to be taken for draining the water, by forming deep furrows across the field or along the field. In case of any help, services of PWD officials may be sought for.

Steps to be taken for young paddy crop:

1) Foliar spray of 2 kg of Urea and 1 kg of Zinc Sulphate mixed in 200 litres of water for one acre. This foliar spray to be taken up with hand sprayers.

2) If young seedlings are rotten, we can replant the excess seedling available in the corner of the field or pull out one or two seedlings from those tillers where number of seedlings is more.

3) Steps to be taken for paddy crop during panicle initiation & flowering stage:

4) Mix 4 kg of DAP in 10 litres of water. Next day, filter it and mix distilled DAP solution with 2 kg of Urea and dilute in 190 litres of water and spray with Hand sprayer for one acre.

5) In case of stunted growth in paddy field due to prolonged stagnation of water, first drain the water, apply fertilizers as top dressing - Mix 22 kg of Urea, with 18 Kg of Gypsum and 4 kg of Neem cake and store for one night. Next day, mix it with 17 Kg of Potash and apply to the paddy field as such, as top dressing. 

Steps for Plant Protection: 

1) In the flooded field, chance of infestation of pests like stem borer, leaf folder, Green Leaf Hopper and diseases like blast, leaf sheath blight. In that case, get recommendation from Dept officials and take measures.

