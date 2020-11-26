Puducherry government to seek Rs 50 crores from Centre as interim relief for Nivar cyclone 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry administration would seek an interim relief of Rs.50 crore from the Union government to provide relief to those affected in the Nivar cyclone and to repair the damages caused by it, chief minister V Narayanasamy said here on Thursday.

Briefing newsmen, Narayanasamy said that the loss is being estimated. As per the preliminary assessment, the total damages could be to the tune of Rs.400 crores.

The initial assessments have found damages to paddy cultivation in 820 hectares, vegetable in 700 hectares, sugarcane in 170 hectares, plantain in 55 hectares and Betel leaves in 7 hectares were lost. Apart from this, roads and fishing boats have suffered damages, he said.

The chief minister said that relief works were taken on a war footing and 95 percent of the water have been pumped out from water logged areas and 90 percent of power restored. Puducherry received 27 Centimetres of rainfall and 10 centimetres of rainfall Karaikal in a single day.