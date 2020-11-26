STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 1,464 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths

Chennai and Coimbatore were the only districts to report over 100 cases on the day, with the capital reporting 396 cases and Kovai 158.

Published: 26th November 2020 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 09:55 PM

COVID cases

Photo used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,464 Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths, on Thursday taking the tally to 7,76,174 and toll to 11,669. While the number of new cases in the State dipped below 1,500, Chennai reported less than 400 fresh cases. This comes against a slight dip in testing as Cyclone Nivar made landfall in the wee hours of Thursday.

Chennai and Coimbatore were the only districts to report over 100 cases on the day, with the capital reporting 396 cases and Kovai 158. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 48, 43 and 67 cases respectively.

The State tested 60,964 samples and 60,365 people on the day, while 68,082 samples and 67,458 people were tested on Wednesday. Active cases in the State remained below 12,000. After 1, 797 people were discharged, Tamil Nadu was left with 11,173 active cases. Among the deceased only one did not have comorbid conditions.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, one private lab -- Tamil Nadu X-Ray and Micro Lab in Tirupur --has been approved for Covid testing recently.

