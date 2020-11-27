Can a resignation letter take 9 months? Ask this Child Welfare Committee 'chairperson' in Tamil Nadu

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: For the last nine months, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) office in the district is functioning without a chairperson despite government making an appointment. Krishnagiri got its CWC in July 2012 with four members and a chairperson. In a reshuffle in February 2020, four new members assumed office, except the new chairperson A Siddharthan.



One of the members said, "We four are working without the support of a chairperson, a critical position for making diligent decisions."

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) D Saravanan said, "A Siddharthan is working as a protection officer for institutional care in District Child Protection Unit in Dharmapuri district. In the past nine months, he has cited personal reasons thrice for not assuming office."

DCPO is tasked with the responsibility of informing the State government if the post of chairperson remains vacant for more than three months.

"As a DCPO I had informed about his absence to the state government three times," Saravanan said, adding that he has been extending support to the CWC.

"If CWC has a chairperson, it will be helpful for the committee to implement its duties effectively," he said, adding that the issue has been taken to the notice of Krishnagiri Collector.

Collector V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy said that the issue has been communicated to the State government.

When TNIE contacted, Siddharthan cited family issues for his inability to assume office and said he would be sending his resignation letter to the government soon.



Department of Social Defence Joint Director Dhanasekara Pandiyan said that he would look into the details of the issue.

Another member of the CWC said that since February they have visited all 24 children's homes in the district and handled two sexual abuse cases in the district. The team has also provided counselling sessions.