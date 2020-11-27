STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chief Minister Palaniswami thanks SC for declaring holiday for Pongal 2021

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami thanked the apex court for announcing holidays for Tamil's harvest festival.

Published: 27th November 2020 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to declare January 14 and 15, 2021 as holiday for itself owing to the Pongal festival.

Pongal festival is celebrated to thank rain/sun Gods and farm animals on the first day of Tamil month Thai.

For Tamils, the Pongal festivities take place for over four days, the first day being Bhogi, when people burn their old clothes, mats and other items. Homes are painted afresh.

The second day is the main Pongal festival celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month Thai.

The third day is the Mattu Pongal when bulls and cows are bathed and their horns painted and worshipped as they play an important role in farms.

Women feed the birds with coloured rice and pray for the welfare of their brothers.

In some parts of the state, jallikattu -- a bull-taming sport -- is held.

The fourth day is the Kannum Pongal -- the day to go out and meet relatives and friends, and go sightseeing.

 

