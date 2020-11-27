STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Nivar fails to wipe rainfall deficit in Tamil Nadu’s delta districts

As of November 26, Thanjavur has received only 624 mm of rainfall against the 727 mm recorded last year.

Published: 27th November 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer checks his paddy crops in Panayapuam in Tiruchy on Thursday.

A farmer checks his paddy crops in Panayapuam in Tiruchy on Thursday. (Photo | M. K. Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By N. Ramesh & M. S. Thanaraj
Express News Service

THANJAVUR, TIRUCHY: While farmers in Tamil Nadu’s delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruchy are relieved that Cyclone Nivar spared them from crop damage, they rued that the lack of heavy rainfall left rainfall deficits that may affect the area under cultivation.

The annual average rainfall for Thanjavur district is 1098 mm. Of this, 318 mm usually comes from the South West monsoon. This year, the district received 340 mm of rainfall during the South West monsoon. However, the ongoing North East monsoon season has not been as favourable to the State’s granary so far. The annual average rainfall during the NE monsoon is 637 mm. However, only 223 mm has been realised so far, including the 38 mm of average rainfall realised on the day Nivar made landfall.

As of November 26, Thanjavur has received only 624 mm of rainfall against the 727 mm recorded last year. Farmers hope more rains are coming, as reports suggest many low pressure systems are likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal during season.

As of now, farmers in Thanjavur cultivating samba paddy have no reason to panic as the storage level in Mettur reservoir is at a comfortable 99.46 feet (64.14 TMC). A normal monsoon would help save water in the dam that can be used during the kuruvai season next year.

However, in Tiruchy district, the rainfall deficit has led to fears that it may not be able to meet its cultivation target of 45,000 hectares for the samba paddy season, as against the usual 43,000 hectares.

The additional 2,000 hectares was for rain-fed areas while cultivation is underway in about 40,000 hectares in both delta and non-delta blocks.

But a majority of farmers in rainfed areas are yet to begin work as they have been waiting for good rains during the North East monsoon.

Though the district recorded good pre-monsoon showers in August, the monsoon has failed to bring any significant rain. The district usually records 427 mm of rain during the season but so far has received a little less than 150 mm of rainfall. Nivar, on which farmers had pinned their hopes, brought only an average of 13mm of rain.  

"We were waiting for a good downpour to begin cultivation. But the region hardly received any rain," said Kadhir, a farmer in Manapparai.

A senior official in the agriculture department, however, was confident that the cultivation target of 45,000 hectares could be met as more farmers in the delta blocks have taken up cultivation. The official added that Nivar had actually helped the paddy that is in the maturing stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar Thanjavur Tiruchy Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp