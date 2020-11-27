STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Elderly Tamil Nadu man’s concern for ‘unwanted’ gets him new identity

The octagenarian's selfless service has made him a go-to person for the policemen from across the district and an inspiration for a bunch of youngsters who have taken after him.

Published: 27th November 2020 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

81-year-old Gnanavel honoured with Best social activist award. (Photo | Express)

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Fifteen years ago, the eerie sight of flies buzzing over an unclaimed body with wide-open eyes froze an elderly man from Tirupur. It is the very same sight that impelled him to cremate at least 1,200 such bodies from the city so far. The compassion for the 'unwanted' earned P Gnanavel (81) a new identity on Thursday when Collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan honoured him with the 'Best Social Activist' award.

"Being a spiritual person, concepts like birth, death and rebirth changed my perspectives of life. In 2005, I was affected to know that the body of a train-hit man was unclaimed for several days. So, I took an initiative to cremate such bodies by spending around Rs 1,700 from my pocket," said Gnanavel, who runs a private company in Town Extension.

The octagenarian's selfless service has made him a go-to person for the policemen from across the district and an inspiration for a bunch of youngsters who have taken after him. "Usually, I get calls from Perumanallur, Kangeyam, Vellakoil and Palladam surroundings. Over time, every police station and hospital in the city has my contact. I always feel happy to do this service and wish more people come forward to do their bit for the society," he added.  

A member of the Indian Red Cross Society for 12 years, Gnanavel has made the organisation proud with his achievement, said its Tirupur Secretary M Damodharan. "Since 2008, Gnanavel has been associated with the Society. However, he has never demanded money from any of the members. Even during the Covid-19-induced lockdown, he continued to do the service with his family's support and friends' help," he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp