Puducherry heaves sigh of relief, begins return to normalcy

Puducherry began its return to normalcy on Thursday after braving cyclone Nivar with no loss of life and minimal damage to property.

Published: 27th November 2020 03:50 AM

Residents of a housing complex at Kumara Guru Pallam in Puducherry assessing the damage nearby after the cyclone on Thursday | G PATTABI RAMAN

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry began its return to normalcy on Thursday after braving cyclone Nivar with no loss of life and minimal damage to property. The rains stopped around 6 am and a few hours later, there was bright sunshine, bringing people out onto the roads.

The experience gained from past cyclones, especially cyclone Thane in 2011, helped the Puducherry administration. The administration on Thursday was busy rectifying the damage caused by Nivar. Waterlogging was seen in usual areas like Indira Gandhi Square, Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Venkata Nagar.   

Three sub-stations hit
Three 110 KV sub-stations at Bahour, Korkadu and Kalapet that broke down are being fixed. Due to waterlogging in pillar boxes, there was delay in resuming power supply to urban areas. However, supply has been restored to 80% of urban areas, while rural areas will get power by 10 pm. 

Busy day for CM
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who has been making constant field visits to oversee relief operations, gave directions to officials and even visited the State Emergency Operation Centre. He also visited control rooms of various departments at night. Early in the morning, he walked through waterlogged roads during an inspection. 

‘Report will be sent’
The Chief Minister said that a detailed report would be sent to the Ministry of Home affairs (MHA) on the damages caused by cyclone Nivar. He told newspersons that Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted him over phone to enquire about the situation. He also said that PM Narendra Modi had already assured all assistance to Puducherry. 

Miraculous escape
Four members of a family in Mannadipet Commune had a miraculous escape when the wall of their house collapsed due to rain in the early hours of Thursday. In Cuddalore, nearly 136 trees uprooted by cyclone Nivar were cleared while 77 lamp posts were also fixed. Heavy rainfall on Wednesday night damaged about 12 houses across the district and led to 21 cattle deaths. About 52,226 people were moved to 233 relief camps by Wednesday night. 

For representational purposes
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
