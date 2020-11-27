STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry politico turns to ‘horse power’ to win political power

The 'Ashva Puja' of AINRC involved two white horses that were brought to the premises of the new office by former MLA G Nehru.  

Published: 27th November 2020 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Horse used to conduct a ritual at AINRC office. (Photo | Express)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Even as political parties across the world have befriended technology to win elections, the principal opposition in Puducherry, the All India NR Congress, has sought divine intervention to capture power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory. The party leadership conducted an 'Ashva Puja' on the sidelines of the inauguration of a new office building on Thursday, to win back power from the Congress. Termed by some political leaders as a watered-down version of the Ashwamedha Yagams conducted by the kings of ancient past, the 'Ashva Puja' of AINRC involved two white horses that were brought to the premises of the new office by former MLA G Nehru.  

After inaugurating the party office and offering prayers to deities and his guru Appapathiyasami, party founder N Rangasamy offered puja to the horses in presence of party leaders, functionaries and cadres. Party sources said their leader believes that the puja will help the party return to power. It also has a sentimental value as the 'Ashwa Puja' symbolises power and brings good tidings, said a party leader.

Rangasamy, who floated AINRC just before the 2011 elections and came to power, lost power in 2016 to Congress. Unlike in the past when Rangasamy would wait till the 11th hour to announce political decisions, there seems to be a change in his strategy. He has already clarified that the party continues to be in the AIADMK-BJP alliance, indicating that the party would fight the polls in the alliance, which took many by surprise.

Rangasamy has been known to be spiritually inclined and has never taken a decision without getting the ‘green signal’ from his guru Appapaithiasamy, who is no more. He believes that his long stint as chief minister, two continuous terms in Congress and then a third term in AINRC, are due to the blessings of his guru, who is said to have predicted that Rangasamy would become the chief minister one day. Now, several political leaders have become devotees of Appapaithisamy to achieve success in politics.

Rangasamy’s way of taking up any work based on auspicious time, day, directions and other considerations as well as other superstitious ways has rubbed off on many a political leaders. One of them is current Chief minister V Narayanasamy who only enters the Legislative Assembly complex through the exit gate and not the entry gate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AINRC Ashva Puja
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp