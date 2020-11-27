STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Robotic scavenger Bandicoot to claw its way into Nagapattinam sewers

Bandicoot has been developed by a Trivandrum-based company named Genrobotic Innovations Private Limited. Nagapattinam is the fifth municipal body in TN to introduce the robot.

Published: 27th November 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Staff from Genrobotic Innovations Private Limited demonstrating the application of Bandicoot

Staff from Genrobotic Innovations Private Limited demonstrating the application of Bandicoot, the manhole-cleaning robotic scavenger in Nagapattinam (Photo | Express)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Nagapattinam Municipality has introduced a robot to clean its sewer network and eliminate the scourge of manual scavenging. Nagapattinam is the fifth municipal body in Tamil Nadu to introduce the robot, popularly called Bandicoot.

"The Bandicoot looks promising. We are currently using hydraulic and manually operated machines to clean sewers. The robot can eliminate deaths of sanitary workers due to manual scavenging. We have requested the company to train our personnel. The robot will soon enter maintenance holes and de-clog the channel," said P Egaraj, the commissioner of Nagapattinam Municipality.

Bandicoot has been developed by a Trivandrum-based company named Genrobotic Innovations Private Limited, which was founded in 2015. The company's founders Vimal Govind MK, Arun George, Nikhil NP, and Rashid Bin Abdulla Khan developed the first version of the robot around 2017. The company is providing the upgraded and second version to local bodies across the country. Genrobotics has won the national award for the "best campus initiated startup" from 'Startup India' for its invention recently.

The Bandicoot consists of two components, the control unit and the drone unit. The control unit consists of the console to operate the robot. The drone unit is the one which enters the manhole. The unit consists of legs to provide movement inside the hole, arms to pick up the waste matter, a bucket to collect the waste and a camera with night vision to enable staff to monitor the work. The robot weighs about 80 kg.

"We have sold the robots to 40 local bodies in eleven states in the past two years. Our mission is to change every 'manhole' in the country into a 'robohole'. The nomenclature will also eliminate the social stigma attached to those holes," said Afsal Muttikkal, the marketing lead of Genrobotics. The company has so far introduced the robot in Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Tuticorin, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam.

The Centre is about to introduce a new bill 'The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020'.

The robot costs about Rs 40 lakh. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) funded the purchase for Nagapattinam Municipality through its corporate social responsibility, in collaboration with the nonprofit 'Hand in Hand Inclusive Development and Services'.

The Nagapattinam district administration lauded the initiative by Nagapattinam Municipality for the purchase and Genrobotic Innovations Private Limited for the idea. It should be noted that a couple of sanitary workers died while cleaning a manhole in Nambiar Nagar in Nagapattinam in August 2019. "The machine will be a progressive step for local bodies in the district in reducing such human casualties cleaning manholes," said MS Prasanth, the Additional Collector of Nagapattinam district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagapattinam Bandicoot robotic scavenger
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp