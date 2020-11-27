Stay alert Tamil Nadu, Met department says more rains coming soon

S V Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the people of Tamil Nadu who thought they could breathe easy post-Nivar, there is some bad news from the Met department. With a new low pressure area likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal, rainfall activity is going to pick-up again from this weekend.

S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre, said the low pressure area will form by November 29 and would concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours.

"It is likely to further intensity and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast. Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during December 1-3," he said.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said the new system will bring heavy rains to the delta region and southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Met officials said the sky condition would be partly cloudy in Chennai till the new system forms. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 31 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees respectively. On Friday, the city experienced cold-wave conditions with temperature hovering around the early 20s for most of the day, nearly 5-6 degrees below normal.