Tamil Nadu reports 1,442 Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

The number of active cases in Chennai dropped from over 4,000 on Thursday to 3,924 on Friday.

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,442 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Friday taking the tally to 7,77,616 and toll to 11,681. Chennai reported less than 400 cases for the second consecutive day. 

In fact, Chennai and Coimbatore, again, were the only districts to report more than 100 cases on the day. While the capital reported 392 cases, Kovai reported 145 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 77, 48 and 59 cases respectively. Perambalur reported only one new case, while Kallakurichu, Pudukkottai and Theni reported nine cases each. 

Meanwhile the number of active cases in Chennai dropped from over 4,000 on Thursday to 3,924 on Friday. After Chennai, Coimbatore has the next highest number of active cases with 741. The number of active cases in the State is 11,109 after another 1,494 people were discharged on the day. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the State tested 61,610 samples and 61,112 people on the day. All of the deceased had comorbid conditions, the bulletin said. While two deaths each were reported from Chennai and Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupur, Tirunelveli and Vellore reported one death each.

Meanwhile, a private lab, Hi Tech Diagnostic Centre in Dharmapuri, has been approved for Covid-19 testing recently.

