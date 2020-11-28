Ashok Leyland, Hitachi partner with IIT-M for e-bus pilot project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India, Ashok Leyland and the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Friday announced a partnership for an e-mobility pilot. The triumvirate will run an electric bus (e-bus) pilot to support sustainable in-campus commuting by IITM’s students and staff.

The e-bus, which will incorporate Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ innovative flash-charging technology – Grid-eMotionTM Flash – will be provided by India’s largest bus manufacturer, Ashok Leyland. IIT-M will host the infrastructure required to operate the system for the e-bus.

“We need to have all hands on deck – industry, academia and policymakers – to develop a strong and reliable local ecosystem to support the Indian EV revolution,” said N Venu, MD-India, Hitachi ABB Power Grids.

“As pioneers in the bus segment, we are proud to partner on yet another innovative solution in the e-bus segment. Combination of our robust buses with electric propulsion technology and flash charging from Hitachi ABB Power Grids, can be the answer to the need for sustainable public transportation across the country,” said N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland.

This latest alliance will further help us stay at the forefront of embedding innovative and indigenous technologies to nurture the smart e-mobility ecosystem in India, added Saravanan. IIT Madras Director Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi said the development of India’s e-mobility charging infrastructure and increased deployment of e-buses is key to meeting the demand for sustainable transport solutions across India’s rural and urban areas.