COVID-19 under control but Tamil Nadu needs some more time to return to normalcy, says CM

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said though the COVID-19 infection is under control due to the concerted efforts taken by the state government, some more time is required to return to complete normalcy.

The Chief Minister said this while chairing the District Collectors conference through video conferencing to take a decision on whether to extend the lockdown further beyond November 30 with more relaxations or not. He will be chairing a meeting of the health experts committee this afternoon to seek their advice in this regard.

Recalling the efforts taken to contain the infection, Palaniswami said the state government had so far spent Rs 7,525 crore towards relief and healthcare measures for containing COVID-19.

“Due to the sincere efforts taken by the government, the infection is under control in Tamil Nadu. Thousands of fever camps conducted in every nook and corner of the state had helped prevent the spread of this infection. The RT-PCR tests have been going on in full swing though the infection rate has come down,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

The Chief Minister also said that the 2,000 mini clinics comprising a doctor, nurse and assistant which he had announced already would be started by December 15. These mini clinics would function in thickly populated areas and in areas where people belonging to poor economic backgrounds live.

Palaniswami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Tamil Nadu government for fighting the COVID-19 outbreak efficiently and also hailed the state for being a pioneer in this regard.

Reiterating his appeal to the people to wear masks when they step out and maintain physical distancing, the Chief Minister said, “This is important because in many states, the infection has increased due to the failure in adhering to the guidelines announced by the government. Only if the people extend full cooperation can the infection be completely controlled,” he added.