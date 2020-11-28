STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Nivar: Puducherry CM writes to PM Modi seeking interim relief of Rs 100 crore

The CM thanked the entire rescue and relief team including the Army, NDRF and others for their excellent work which restored normalcy by 10 am the day after the cyclone made landfall

Published: 28th November 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Residents of a housing complex at Kumara Guru Pallam in Puducherry assessing the damage nearby after the cyclone | G PATTABI RAMAN

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that Cyclone Nivar had caused losses to the tune of Rs 400 crore, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said he had written to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister seeking an interim relief of Rs 100 crore from the Centre.

In a virtual press conference, he thanked the entire rescue and relief team including the Army, NDRF and others for their excellent work which restored normalcy in Puducherry by 10 am the day after the cyclone made landfall. He said severe damage has been caused to the agriculture sector besides roads and huts.

He said no COVID deaths were reported in the Union territory in the last ten days and reiterated that the COVID vaccine would be given to the people free of cost once it is made available.

Narayanaswamy also said India Today had selected Puducherry for four awards in the education, health, cleanliness and environment sectors.

