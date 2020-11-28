STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Land banks coming up to woo large industries

Delivering a special address during the 184th annual general meeting of Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muruganandam said, “Bigger industries require large industrial infrastructure.

Published: 28th November 2020 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

industry

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to enhance its industrial infrastructure to woo large firms, The State  government is planning to create land banks in Krishnagiri, Thoothukudi and Coimbatore, according to Industries Secretary N Muruganandam.

Delivering a special address during the 184th annual general meeting of Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muruganandam said, “Bigger industries require large industrial infrastructure. As land acquisition has become difficult due to the new land acquisition Act, the State is planning to acquire land through private negotiation or promoting joint venture with private individuals by developing industrial parks which will be incentivised by the State.” 

The State is developing infrastructure in industrial parks. This, Muruganandam said, comes following a study by Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which compared the industrial parks in the State with others across the country. “Since water is crucial, we have implemented TTRO plants in Chennai which will supply 90 MLD to industries,” he said.

In Hosur, Sipcot is developing a TTRO plant. Similarly in Thoothukudi, a desalination plant is being developed to supply water to industries. “The polymer park is set to be opened in Ennore. We have also applied for  Bulk Drug Pharma Park  in Mannalur and medical appliances park in Oragadam and sought grants from the Centre. We are developing a defence park in Sulur on 500 acres,” he said.” A textile park is being developed near Tirupur. 

‘Paddy crops on 5.6k ha damaged’
Chennai: The State Revenue Department on Friday said standing paddy crops on 5,549.33 hectares have been damaged in many districts owing to Cyclone Nivar. However, the department said the assessment is still going on and the final estimation of loss would be completed within a few days. Banana crop on 726.82 ha and other crops on 883.82 ha have been damaged. Meanwhile, Agriculture Department officials said water from 1,500 hectares has been cleared. They exuded confidence that the standing crops in these places could be revived by applying micro-nutrients and fertilizers. Works on clearing water in rest of the places are going on full swing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnagiri Thoothukudi Coimbatore Land bank industries
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp