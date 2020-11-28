Land banks coming up to woo large industries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to enhance its industrial infrastructure to woo large firms, The State government is planning to create land banks in Krishnagiri, Thoothukudi and Coimbatore, according to Industries Secretary N Muruganandam.

Delivering a special address during the 184th annual general meeting of Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muruganandam said, “Bigger industries require large industrial infrastructure. As land acquisition has become difficult due to the new land acquisition Act, the State is planning to acquire land through private negotiation or promoting joint venture with private individuals by developing industrial parks which will be incentivised by the State.”

The State is developing infrastructure in industrial parks. This, Muruganandam said, comes following a study by Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which compared the industrial parks in the State with others across the country. “Since water is crucial, we have implemented TTRO plants in Chennai which will supply 90 MLD to industries,” he said.

In Hosur, Sipcot is developing a TTRO plant. Similarly in Thoothukudi, a desalination plant is being developed to supply water to industries. “The polymer park is set to be opened in Ennore. We have also applied for Bulk Drug Pharma Park in Mannalur and medical appliances park in Oragadam and sought grants from the Centre. We are developing a defence park in Sulur on 500 acres,” he said.” A textile park is being developed near Tirupur.

‘Paddy crops on 5.6k ha damaged’

Chennai: The State Revenue Department on Friday said standing paddy crops on 5,549.33 hectares have been damaged in many districts owing to Cyclone Nivar. However, the department said the assessment is still going on and the final estimation of loss would be completed within a few days. Banana crop on 726.82 ha and other crops on 883.82 ha have been damaged. Meanwhile, Agriculture Department officials said water from 1,500 hectares has been cleared. They exuded confidence that the standing crops in these places could be revived by applying micro-nutrients and fertilizers. Works on clearing water in rest of the places are going on full swing.