STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NDRF rescues elderly woman stuck in middle of surging river in Vellore

With the Koundinya river in spate and poor lighting, they decided to carry out the rescue mission on Saturday morning.

Published: 28th November 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

55 year-old Ellammal was rescued from the middle of Koundinya river in Vellore by NDRF. (Photo by special arrangement) 

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: A team of National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) attached to the fourth battalion located at Arakkonam, rescued an elderly woman, stuck up for a day in the middle of a surging river, near Gudiyatham in Vellore district on Saturday.

Assisted by the personnel of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) and the Revenue department authorities, the NDRF team swung into action on Friday night as soon as receiving a request from the district administration. With the Koundinya river in spate and poor lighting, they decided to carry out the rescue mission on Saturday morning.

Using a drone camera, arranged by Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, the rescue personnel surveyed the area to find the exact location of M Ellammal who was caught trapped in the middle of the river in Ponnampatti village of Sedukarai.

“Ellammal, of Sedukarai panchayat in Gudiyatham block got stranded in the middle of Koundinya Mahanadi. The river was in spate,” Shanmuga Sundaram said.

He added, “We called NDRF yesterday night and after ascertaining her safety through drone, it was decided to rescue her in the morning.”

Using an inflated boat, tied to long ropes on one side of the riverbank, the NDRF personnel moved out onto a sand dune in the midst of the river, bundled the woman into the boat, and safely returned propelling the boat against the current of the waters.

Gudiytham RDO M Sheik Mansoor supervised the rescue operation.

Ellammal said, “We went out on to the riverbed well before water began to flow. My husband went away and returned at night (on Thursday) but found water flowing heavily and so he could get back to me. Initially, I thought a small amount of water flowing but later became huge.”

“We had no other options but to raise pigs to eke out a livelihood,” she explained.

Local officials of the Revenue Department stated that the woman and husband Muniappan had erected sheds to raise pigs when the river bed was bone dry.

Muniappan had gone to take food in the nearby village on Thursday when Vellore district was pounded by heavy rains triggered by the landfall of Nivar cyclone. When he returned, the river was surging and could not get back to his wife stranded in the middle of the river.

The Revenue department officials were alerted on the matter on Friday, in turn, they informed the TNFRS men.

The attempts by the TNFRS men to rescue the woman did not succeed. Subsequently, the NDRF personnel were called in to safely rescue the woman, they stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koundinya river Cyclone Nivar Tamil nadu rains Flood rescue Tamil Nadu floods NDRF
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp