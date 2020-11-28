STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu bags best performer award, again

Tamil Nadu has been adjudged the best performing big State for the third consecutive year, a study revealed on Friday.

Published: 28th November 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been adjudged the best performing big State for the third consecutive year, a study revealed on Friday. The study titled, “States of the State”, conducted by India Today, says that Tamil Nadu has topped in as many as 11 categories from a total of 12, including economy, tourism, infrastructure, inclusive development, law and order, along with entrepreneurship, cleanliness, environment, health, education and agriculture.

Expressing happiness over the recognition, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, said in a tweet: “Tamil Nadu has been chosen for this recognition for the third consecutive year only because of the concerted and untiring work done by government officials, employees and with the cooperation of the people of the State. I dedicate this award to all of them. Let us continue to work unitedly for the growth of the State.”

Tamil Nadu secured the top spot, scoring a total of 1,263.1 points out of 2,000 for its overall performance. The State also stood second in fighting the Covid pandemic, securing 74.2 points out of a 100. The recognition comes in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu bagging the first position in the composite ranking for good governance index (GGI), last year.

TN's growth higher than nat'l average

THE study pointed out that for the third consecutive year, Tamil Nadu had registered a higher economic growth rate (8.03 per cent) than the national average of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20. During this period, the per capita income of the State stood at 1,53,853 taking it from the 12th place in the previous year to sixth position now. Tracking each State's performance over time, particularly over the last five years, the study takes into account both, the business environment and the quality of life.

Tamil Nadu is currently the second largest economy in the country and the sixth most populous State. It has the third highest GDP per capita and is the most urbanised and industrialised State, said the study. Since 1994, poverty had declined steadily both in urban and rural areas of the State, while keeping social justice and uplifting of the disadvantaged groups as its focus areas.

The high growth rates and economic transformation along with significant progress on social outcomes, particularly in public education, social security and healthcare, have led to an inclusive growth. Tamil Nadu has also performed well on human development indices. The State's infant mortality rate declined significantly while malnutrition is at the lowest and below the national average for all income groups.

TN tops organ donation
Tamil Nadu has bagged the top spot in cadaver organ donation for the sixth time in a row. “The award is dedicated to the families of the donors,” said Minister C Vijayabasker

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp