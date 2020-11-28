Tamil Nadu bags best performer award, again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been adjudged the best performing big State for the third consecutive year, a study revealed on Friday. The study titled, “States of the State”, conducted by India Today, says that Tamil Nadu has topped in as many as 11 categories from a total of 12, including economy, tourism, infrastructure, inclusive development, law and order, along with entrepreneurship, cleanliness, environment, health, education and agriculture.

Expressing happiness over the recognition, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, said in a tweet: “Tamil Nadu has been chosen for this recognition for the third consecutive year only because of the concerted and untiring work done by government officials, employees and with the cooperation of the people of the State. I dedicate this award to all of them. Let us continue to work unitedly for the growth of the State.”

Tamil Nadu secured the top spot, scoring a total of 1,263.1 points out of 2,000 for its overall performance. The State also stood second in fighting the Covid pandemic, securing 74.2 points out of a 100. The recognition comes in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu bagging the first position in the composite ranking for good governance index (GGI), last year.

TN's growth higher than nat'l average

THE study pointed out that for the third consecutive year, Tamil Nadu had registered a higher economic growth rate (8.03 per cent) than the national average of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20. During this period, the per capita income of the State stood at 1,53,853 taking it from the 12th place in the previous year to sixth position now. Tracking each State's performance over time, particularly over the last five years, the study takes into account both, the business environment and the quality of life.

Tamil Nadu is currently the second largest economy in the country and the sixth most populous State. It has the third highest GDP per capita and is the most urbanised and industrialised State, said the study. Since 1994, poverty had declined steadily both in urban and rural areas of the State, while keeping social justice and uplifting of the disadvantaged groups as its focus areas.

The high growth rates and economic transformation along with significant progress on social outcomes, particularly in public education, social security and healthcare, have led to an inclusive growth. Tamil Nadu has also performed well on human development indices. The State's infant mortality rate declined significantly while malnutrition is at the lowest and below the national average for all income groups.

TN tops organ donation

Tamil Nadu has bagged the top spot in cadaver organ donation for the sixth time in a row. “The award is dedicated to the families of the donors,” said Minister C Vijayabasker