94% of documents registered on Nov 27 given to public the same day

This has been facilitated by the launch of Star 2.0 project, which ensures simplified and transparent administration of registration.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a record of sorts, the Sub Registrar offices in the State have handed over 94 per cent of the registered documents to applicants on November 27, after the due process was completed.

This has been facilitated by the launch of Star 2.0 project, which ensures simplified and transparent administration of registration. A comprehensive web based software has been developed for registration of documents in the registration department for this project. This will help the department  hand over 70 per cent of the documents being registered to the public on the day of registration itself. 

“Of the 15,433 documents registered in various offices on November 27, a whopping 14,591 (94 per cent) were handed over  to the applicants on the same day after the process was completed.  This project has dispensed with the need for applicants visiting the Sub Registrar offices more than once,” an official release said. 

Commercial Taxes Minister, KC Veeramani, during a review meeting on November 17, directed the officials to increase the number of documents given on the day of registration. Following the direction, the process is being monitored on a daily basis, the   handing over of documents has been increasing and the highest number of documents was given on November 27.  

