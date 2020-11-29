STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
97 organs harvested during pandemic: Palaniswami

A total of 97 organs were harvested from 27 donors during the Covid-19 pandemic for organ transplant surgeries in Tamil Nadu, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement.

Published: 29th November 2020

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar called on CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on Saturday, with the award for organ transplantation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 97 organs were harvested from 27 donors during the Covid-19 pandemic for organ transplant surgeries in Tamil Nadu, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement. 

The CM said he was overwhelmed to note that the State topped the organ donations in the country for the sixth consecutive year. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar received award for the feat during the 11th Indian Organ Donation Day celebrations organised by the Union Health Ministry in New Delhi on November 27. 

“I thank all the doctors from both the government and private hospitals for helping Tamil Nadu to achieve this feat,” the Chief Minister said. Palaniswami added that the State not just excelled in organ transplants but also in overall healthcare system. 

“The Bilateral Hand Cadaveric surgery (hand transplant) on a Dindigul native at the Stanley Medical College Hospital was the first ever to be done in the country,” the CM noted, adding that under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme, up to `25 lakh is being offered for organ transplant surgeries.

He added that immunosuppressants medicines for those who underwent organ transplant too were offered for free in the State. “A total of 8,245 organs have been harvested from 1,392 donors,” the Chief Minister said. He also said the State was leading in creating awareness about organ transplants as well. 
 

