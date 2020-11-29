Inquiry panel probing Anna varsity V-C takes charge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The inquiry committee that was set up to investigate the alleged administrative irregularities by MK Surappa, Vice Chancellor of Anna University, took charge on Saturday. The quasi-judicial team of ten members, headed by the retired Madras High Court judge P Kalaiyarasan, took charge at its office in Podhigai Campus, where the committee will also receive written complaints.

The team also comprises members from the Higher Education department and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. The committee has been receiving complaints from the public since November 25 and the public can continue writing to the probe panel until December 6.

A member of the committee said that they have received around 30 complaints on the official e-mail ID inquirycomn.vc.annauniv@gmail.com. This is the first time a former judge will be probing the charges against an incumbent vice-chancellor of the premier university.

Previously, a retired judge had probed some charges against P Mannar Jawahar, after his tenure as the VC ended, and exonerated him. Further, the ongoing inquiry is likely to get active from Monday and Surappa may be summoned in person.

