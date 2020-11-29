STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Inquiry panel probing Anna varsity V-C takes charge

The inquiry committee that was set up to investigate the alleged administrative irregularities by MK Surappa, Vice Chancellor of Anna University, took charge on Saturday.

Published: 29th November 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The inquiry committee that was set up to investigate the alleged administrative irregularities by MK Surappa, Vice Chancellor of Anna University, took charge on Saturday. The quasi-judicial team of ten members, headed by the retired Madras High Court judge P Kalaiyarasan, took charge at its office in Podhigai Campus, where the committee will also receive written complaints.

The team also comprises members from the Higher Education department and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. The committee has been receiving complaints from the public since November 25 and the public can continue writing to the probe panel until December 6.

A member of the committee said that they have received around 30 complaints on the official e-mail ID inquirycomn.vc.annauniv@gmail.com. This is the first time a former judge will be probing the charges against an incumbent vice-chancellor of the premier university.

Previously, a retired judge had probed some charges against P Mannar Jawahar, after his tenure as the VC ended, and exonerated him. Further, the ongoing inquiry is likely to get active from Monday and Surappa may be summoned in person.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp