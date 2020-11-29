Superstar Rajinikanth may end suspense over his political plunge on November 30

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For Rajinikanth's fans, Monday's meeting called by the actor appears to be the last hope to get a concrete answer whether he will enter politics or not. Despite the actor recently hinting that he might not take the political plunge due to his health concerns and the Covid-19 pandemic, a section of his fans still believe he will lead them in the 2021 State Assembly elections.

“We are expecting good news from the meeting and we still believe a miracle will happen," says Sathish, a Rajini fan from Erode and one of those very actively campaigning for Rajini on social media.

The fans say if Rajini instructs them in Monday's meeting to carry out verification of the electoral rolls, it would be a clear signal that he is keen on contesting the upcoming local body polls. A district functionary of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) said, "The booth-wise verification of the electoral rolls is a must now if we have to get ready to face the elections. If our leader does not insist on that in Monday's meeting, we can assume that he is not in the mindset to launch a political party."

Highly placed sources in Rajini's fan club said the actor might not physically attend the meeting that would take place at Ragevendhra marriage hall owned by him in Kodambakkam. He is expected to address them via video conference from his Poes Garden house. Around 35 senior functionaries of the fan club, mostly the district secretaries are invited to attend the meeting.

Rajinikanth had on December 31, 2017, declared that he would surely enter politics and would contest whenever assembly elections happen. But after that, there was not much political activity from the actor, except on a few occasions. Last month, on October 29, he tweeted confirming his dilemma over entering politics. People close to the actor also said, off the record, that Rajini is seriously rethinking his political entry.

However, the Rajini fans have not lost hope and have been campaigning vigorously for their star to enter politics. A district unit secretary lamented, "Our fan associations were rechristened as RMM and restructured only because our leader intended to enter politics. To contest on all 234 assembly constituencies we have constituted dedicated booth committees across the state. Apart from the Dravidian majors, we are the only organisation to have accomplished this and have done it even before launching the

party. All of this was done to contest in the upcoming polls. But, our leader has not issued any instructions to carry out the electoral list verification."

The electoral roll verification is a crucial exercise being undertaken by all parties after the election commission commenced the verification of photo electoral rolls on November 16. The process will continue till December 15. The EC has also announced dates for special camps for electoral verification. Functionaries of Rajini fan club said lack of clear instructions from the actor is keeping them from embarking on poll groundwork.

Another functionary explained why this was important to the RMM. “Established parties have their committed vote base. We can only rely on neutral votes and new voters. But if we don't verify their presence on electoral rolls and not take any steps to enroll them, how can we get any votes?” he asked.

Functionaries pointed out that Rajini was aware of the election process and had instructed them a few years ago to establish booth committees well in advance. “But now he shows no interest in carrying out electoral verification. Even small parties that don’t have committees in all booths are enthusiastically going door to door to verify voters,” another functionary complained.

The outcome of Monday's meeting may give a final answer to Rajini's fans.