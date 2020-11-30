I will become the first graduate in my family

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Vishnupriya, who will be the first graduate in her family, would have probably surrendered her MBBS seat in a self-financing college that she opted for in the medical counselling had the government not announced that it will take care of the fee and other expenses of government school students, who secured seat under 7.5 per cent reservation.

Her father, N Rajan, is an autorickshaw driver in Chennai and mother is a housewife. With the responsibility to two other children, Rajan, would have advised her to surrender the seat. “Our school principal, R C Saraswathi, insisted I take up the seat. She said, you take the seat first and we will find a way. That was the reason I took it, “ Vishnupriya told Express. Rajan is thankful to the principal for all she has done for his child.

Vishnupriya studied in Government Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar and secured 487 in class XII and 170 in NEET. She prepared for NEET with the help of her teachers, joined Tagore Medical College at Vandalur.

“When providing one proper meal a day itself is a big struggle how could I image medical education for my daughter in a self-financing college,” said Rajan. “I had to exhaust the minimal savings to feed the family in lockdown. We even pledged little gold we had.

So, I was worried how was I going to afford her medical education. Thanks to the government, I am a relieved man now,” said Rajan. Vishnupriya will be the first graduate in the family and that too a doctor. “ I can’t be prouder than this. My child is going to become a doctor and which is beyond anything we could imagine,” said Rajan, who became emotional.