Order to telecast Sanskrit news on Doordarshan draws flak

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Government’s instruction to Doordarshan zonal station officers to telecast a news bulletin in Sanskrit every day, came in for criticism from the DMK and PMK.

DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday said that the Centre has the great responsibility to ensure unity of diverse cultures and peoples in the country by giving equal status and equal development to all the 22 languages included in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

“But, the BJP government has only been imposing Hindi and Sanskrit on other language speaking people, undermining the nation’s unity, ever since it came to power,” he added.

“In this situation, imposing Sanskrit which is not even in public use anymore, on eight crore Tamil speaking people and those from other States is an open cultural invasion. This telecast order should be withdraw immediately,” he demanded.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said, “The Centre should withdraw this order and instead take steps to enrich content of regional language programmes,” he said.