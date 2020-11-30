Puducherry L-G directs admin to enforce 50% govt quota for MBBS seats in private medical colleges

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday directed the administration to enforce 50 per cent quota for MBBS seats in private medical colleges based on the conditions in the “essentially certificate”.

In a statement, she said that when “essentiality certificate" was issued by the Puducherry government to the private unaided medical colleges, it was stipulated that 50 per cent of seats would be filled by the government in these colleges. "This condition shall be enforced by the Health department and CENTAC for admission without deviation, pending the passing of the legislation in the territorial assembly," said Bedi.

She added that no one has any mandate to negotiate these seats with private medical colleges, making it clear that the present system of negotiation of seats every year with the medical colleges will have to be done away with.

Bedi also forwarded a copy to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in this regard.

She regretted that the draft bill for legislation on 50 per cent quota, sent to the government of India has not been followed up by the administrative department. Puducherry being a UT, requires the approval of Union Home Ministry on bills for introducing in the legislative assembly.

She has sent a letter to the Union Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to expedite approval to the draft bill. She has also directed the Chief Secretary to pursue the matter.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that he had discussed the bill with the officials of MHA during his visit to New Delhi.