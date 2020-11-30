Rs 1.46 lakh relief given to cyclone Nivar victims in Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: After holding a review meeting regarding cyclone Nivar damages in Cuddalore district, Industries Minister MC Sampath distributed financial assistance of Rs 1.46 lakh to a few persons who lost livestock and their houses were damaged, on Saturday.

Sampath discussed the impact and restoration works with Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri, SP M Sree Abhinav and other officials. “Efficient and proactive measures saved the district from a severe crisis.

One Rajendran of Panruti, who suffered injuries after his house wall collapsed, is undergoing treatment at government hospital. Teams have been deployed on ground to take stock of damages,” the minister said.

“Due to heavy rainfall, 95 huts got ruined, while 642 huts were partially damaged in the district. As many as 174 houses sustained partial damages and five houses collapsed. The cyclone also claimed lives of 6,300 ducks, 5,000 chickens and 94 other livestock,” he added.

The minister added that measures were underway to drain out water from 2.50 hectares of vegetable field, 77 fallen lamp posts have been replaced and 321 uprooted trees have been cleared. Meanwhile, SP M Sree Abhinav met 165 volunteers on Saturday and lauded their service during the cyclone.