‘Sagarmala aimed at handing over sea to corporates’

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The ‘Sagarmala’ programme has been drawn up to hand over even the sea to corporate sector, alleged DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. He was interacting with farmers at the coastal village of Senthalaippattinam near Peravurani in Thanjavur on Sunday.

Responding to the demands of fisherfolk, he assured that he would apprise DMK leadership about the demands and take action to incorporate them in their manifesto for the 2021 Assembly elections.

Earlier, fisherfolk made several demands, including separate cooperative banks for them, rescue boats with ambulance facilities and helicopter ambulances. Increasing assistance during fishing ban periods and monsoon seasons, withdrawal of National Fisheries Policy, adding fishers under the Scheduled Tribes list and separate constituencies for fisherfolk were among their list of demands. Udhyanidhi also interacted with farm workers in Edayiur village in Tiruvarur district.