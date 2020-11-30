Steps taken to safeguard fishing boats: Minister Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Sunday said that the State government has taken various steps to safeguard the fishing boats of southern coastal districts ahead of the next cyclone, following the warning of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the minister’s press statement, it was informed by IMD that a low pressure area had formed in the south-east Bay of Bengal and it may go to the Arabian sea after moving across north Sri Lanka and Mannar Peninsula on December 1 and 2.

Following which, action has been taken to safely bring back fishing boats (of Tamil Nadu), those who ventured for deep-sea fishing, through the the higher officials of the Fisheries Department through video-conference, and other fishermen have been told not to venture into sea from Sunday.

To enable deep-sea fishermen a safe return, around the clock control rooms have been established at Thoothoor in Kanyakumari district (04651-226235) and Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi district (0461-2320458) and information has been immediately conveyed from the fisheries directorate control room (044-29530392).