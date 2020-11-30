STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Tamil Nadu to be top mobile production hub’

The State government will attract the companies that exit from China. At the second edition of Global Investors Meet in 2019, 304 companies had signed agreements with State.

Published: 30th November 2020 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

MC Sampath

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister M C Sampath (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The State government is working to bring Tamil Nadu among the top ten mobile manufacturing hubs of the world, said Minister for Industries M C Sampath in Hosur on Sunday.

After inaugurating an office for Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) in Hosur, the minister told reporters that the State has many handset manufacturing companies such as Foxconn, Nokia and others. “BYD, another electronics company, will start its operation in an year.

The State government will attract the companies that exit from China. At the second edition of Global Investors Meet in 2019, 304 companies had signed agreements with State. The companies are intended to invest a cumulative amount of Rs 3,00,431 crore. Of the 304 firms, 52 have already begun operations. The remaining companies will soon follow,” the minister said.

During the inauguration ceremony, Sampath said, “Our industrial policies attract the investors. In the past five years, Tamil Nadu is the only state that has introduced IT Policy (revised), e-Vehicle Policy, Aerospace and Defence Policy, Electronic and Hardware Manufacturing Policy and the like.”

Speaking at the programme, Joint Secretary of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association V Gnanasekaran sought for Entrepreneurs Welfare Board in the State. Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy and HOSTIA President K Velmurugan among others attended the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu mobile manufacturing hubs M C Sampath
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp