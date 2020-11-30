‘Tamil Nadu to be top mobile production hub’

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The State government is working to bring Tamil Nadu among the top ten mobile manufacturing hubs of the world, said Minister for Industries M C Sampath in Hosur on Sunday.

After inaugurating an office for Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) in Hosur, the minister told reporters that the State has many handset manufacturing companies such as Foxconn, Nokia and others. “BYD, another electronics company, will start its operation in an year.

The State government will attract the companies that exit from China. At the second edition of Global Investors Meet in 2019, 304 companies had signed agreements with State. The companies are intended to invest a cumulative amount of Rs 3,00,431 crore. Of the 304 firms, 52 have already begun operations. The remaining companies will soon follow,” the minister said.

During the inauguration ceremony, Sampath said, “Our industrial policies attract the investors. In the past five years, Tamil Nadu is the only state that has introduced IT Policy (revised), e-Vehicle Policy, Aerospace and Defence Policy, Electronic and Hardware Manufacturing Policy and the like.”

Speaking at the programme, Joint Secretary of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association V Gnanasekaran sought for Entrepreneurs Welfare Board in the State. Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy and HOSTIA President K Velmurugan among others attended the programme.