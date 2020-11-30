Tamil Nadu: Two kids, mother drown as trip to riverside turns tragic

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Three of a family, including two children, drowned in a river at Gudiyatham in Vellore district on Monday, sources said.

The deceased were identified as Nadiya, 30, of Bodipettai Road, Gudiyatham, her daughters Y Nivetha (10), and her 7-year-old sister Y Ashwini.

Nadiya had taken the children to see the gushing water on the Koundinya river near her house in the afternoon. The children were stated to have got down on to the waters to play when they drowned in a pit.

The sources said the mother too plunged into the water to rescue the children.

“The children were playing on riverside unaware of the pits lying beneath. When they drowned, their mother tried to rescue them but she too drowned,” an officer said.

On information, officials of revenue, police, and Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) rushed to the spot and swung into action.

TNFRS personnel led by Gudiyatham station officer K Loganathan retrieved the bodies after an hour of the incident. The bodies were taken to the local government hospital for autopsy.

Nadiya’s husband Yuvaraj is employed in a local grocery shop. Their daughter Nivetha was studying Class VI while Ashwini was a Class II student.

Youngster drowns in Ranipet

In a similar incident, one Sarathkumar (24), a resident of Vandimettu Street of Ranipet town, slipped into the Palar river while consuming alcohol with two friends on Sunday night. The personnel of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) from the fourth battalion based at Arakkonam were called in on Monday to retrieve the body but they could not do so, sources said.