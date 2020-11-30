Tamil Nadu: Vintage vehicles collector breathes easy as Cyclone Nivar spares him

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

NAGAPATTINAM: As Cyclone Nivar made landfall on Wednesday night, thousands of people along coastal Tamil Nadu were staying awake to save themselves from the storm's wrath. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man near Sirkali was keeping a close watch on a warehouse which was carefully corrugated with metal sheets. For sure, all his eyes and heart were set on that small structure as it housed his prized possession -- vintage vehicles.

For A Subramanian, a resident of Thiruvenkadu near Sirkali, life revolves around his vintage vehicles. With over 170 motorbikes and 5 cars which are over half-a-century old, the man stayed awake all night just to make sure no damage happened to them.

Sharing his emotions about the stormy night, Subramanian said he had made preparations to brace the winds. "As they had predicted heavy winds along with rainfall, I chopped branches of trees and removed all dangerous things around my warehouse. However, the constant fear of some damages happening to the vehicles did not let me sleep. I only went to bed after the cyclone crossed the coast early Thursday morning."

His vintage bike collection of various brands include Java, Lambretta Lamby, Rajdoot, Vijai super and Dart, all manufactured before 1950. He started collecting vintage vehicles "as a matter of pride" after an insult made by his friend. Subramanian said, "Twenty years ago, when our family was poor, I asked my friend to give his car for a drive. But my friend insulted me by saying that I needed a 'status' to drive his car. On that day, I became determined to build reputation, and now, I am a curator of very selected vintage collection of motorbikes."

He also runs a nursery which helps him earn money for new purchases and maintenance of his possession. Since most of his collection involves older technology, engineering students and bike enthusiasts visit him often to look at his collection.

With over five people, including a mechanic, working along with him, the entire day of Subramanian and his team revolve around making enquiries about vintage vehicles and spare parts. With over 100 mechanics around the country in his reach, Subramanian and his mechanic, Murthy, travel to any part of the country just to purchase the desired vehicles.

"We once went all the way to Kasi because we heard that a mechanic there had a vintage engine in his possession. We managed to negotiate and brought the engine here at a very reasonable cost," said Murthy.

He further said, "All the vehicles are well maintained and stored with a nice coat of oil on them. The main reason why Subramanian was worried about the cyclone is because even one drop of rain water could start rusting the vintage bikes."

The most notable among the collection are 1936 Austin Twelve-four car, 14 Milling type Java bikes, 1938 Ensign motorbike, and BSA Bond which Subramanian stressed that he wouldn't sell for any amount. "I am very glad that the cyclone did not cause much damage anywhere and particularly to my vintage collection and nursery. The past three days were very stressful, " said Subramanian, heaving a sigh of relief.