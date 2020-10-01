STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Habitation site found in Adichanallur excavation; MPs visit spot, take stock

State Department of Archaeology on Wednesday concluded the excavations at Sivagalai and Adichanallur that began on May 25.

Published: 01st October 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and Madurai MP Su Venkatesan at the archeological site | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: State Department of Archaeology on Wednesday concluded the excavations at Sivagalai and Adichanallur that began on May 25. For the first time, a habitation site has been identified in Adichanallur, and the excavations at the spot yielded over 300 antiquities and 14 urns, including a baby urn from the site.

Deputy Director of Department of Archaeology R Sivanandan said that terracotta pipes, graffiti Tamil Brahmi scripts, hopscotches and several other household articles were discovered at the habitation site. Meanwhile in Sivagalai, the archaeologists unearthed 96 antiquities and 31 urns of different sizes that contained human bones, teeth, jaws.

Besides ashes and paddy in small pots have also been unearthed.The antiquities discovered include a copper coin, shell bangle, grinding and rubbing stones, figurines, petrosphere, stone and iron objects, flake tools, white-painted ware, red and black earthen wares, lid knobs, and pots of different sizes.

Sivanand said that the excavations at both the sites were completed, and would be followed by the documentation works. The department has applied to the Centre seeking a nod for further excavations at the sites, he added.

Srivaikuntam Tahsildar Gopalakrishnan, writers Kamarasu and Narambuathan were present during the final excavation. On Tuesday evening, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and Madurai MP Su Venkatesan visited the archaeological sites. Tiruchendur MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan was also present. Kamarasu submitted a memorandum to Kanimozhi, urging her to take steps to publish the official report on the archaeological survey conducted at Adichanallur between 2004 and 2006.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adichanallur Thoothukudi
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp