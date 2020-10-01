Lots to be picked for RTE admissions on Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lot-picking for admitting candidates under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will be held on October 1, according to the Directorate of Matriculation Schools. Around 86,300 applications were received until September 25, a top official told TNIE.

A total of 1,15,689 seats are available in 8,615 private matriculation schools for admissions under the Act. At schools, which received more number of applications than its share of seats, lots will be picked for selecting students.

According to the rules, 25 per cent of the total seats in private schools are reserved for students belonging to economically weaker sections (families with an annual income of less than Rs 2 lakh) and disadvantaged groups (SC/ST/BC/MBC). The students will be admitted at entry level grades. Selected students’ names will be displayed on school notice boards on October 3 and all students are expected to complete the formalities by October 7.