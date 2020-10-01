STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One Nation one Ration Card launch on Thursday

Food Minister R Kamaraj told reporters that to manage the unexpected rush, five percent additional allotment of commodities would be given to ration shops.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be launching the One Nation One Ration Card scheme in the State on Thursday. Under this scheme, ration cardholders can receive their monthly supply of essential commodities from any public distribution system shop located anywhere in the State.

Already around 25 States have joined the scheme under the National Food Security Act, which aims at ensuring delivery of all essential commodities to all beneficiaries irrespective of their physical location anywhere in the country.

Through this system, the migratory NFSA beneficiaries, who frequently change their place of dwelling in search of temporary employment, etc. are now enabled with an option to lift their entitled quota of foodgrains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice anywhere in the country by using their same/existing ration card with biometric/Aadhaar based authentication on an electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) device installed at the FPSs.

Food Minister R Kamaraj told reporters that to manage the unexpected rush, five percent additional allotment of commodities would be given to ration shops. The scheme was implemented successfully on an experimental basis in Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts. Those who are from other States also can get PDS supplies here but they cannot avail of the special schemes being implemented for people of Tamil Nadu.

Foundation laid for Tirupattur collectorate
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday laid the foundation for Tirupattur district collectorate to be constructed at a cost of `109.71 crore. An official release said that the Chief Minister laid the foundation through video conference facility from the Secretariat. The collectorate of the State’s 36th district will have seven storeys to house various department offices. 

EPS exhorts people to donate blood 
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday exhorted people to donate blood voluntarily and help Tamil Nadu achieve 100 per cent target in blood donation during the current year. In a message on the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, the Chief Minister said that during the pandemic period alone, 1,77,500 units of blood was collected from donors, of which 1,74,000 units were provided to patients. “TN has been in the forefront in collecting blood from voluntary donors,” he added. 

It’s our duty to take care of elderly: CM
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday appealed everyone to take care of senior citizens. He recalled schemes being implemented by the State for senior citizens. “During the pandemic, free food was supplied to 78,937 elderly people through 1,243 community kitchens. Besides, medical counselling was given to 4,942 senior citizens,” he said on the occasion of Int’l Day of Older Persons. He added that in 2019, TN was presented with Vayoshreshtha Samman Award in recognition of its services to the elderly. “Under social security scheme, 13.53 lakh elderly are given `1,000 per month, and there are 21 homes for them in TN,” he said. 

