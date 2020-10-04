Candidates to appear for UPSC prelims exam on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The UPSC civil services preliminary exam will be held on Sunday. The exam was previously scheduled on May 31, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the central services recruiting body, in addition to existing guidelines, has announced additional norms in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The board said that candidates without mask or face cover will not be allowed entry into the exam venue. It has also asked the candidates to bring sanitiser in transparent bottles. They should ensure social distancing and follow other personal hygiene protocols, the board added.

Trains for aspirants

Chennai: In order to help the candidates appearing for the UPSC exams on Sunday (Oct 04), the Chennai Metro Rail will commence its services from 6 am instead of 7 am