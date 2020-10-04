New entrants given key posts in DMK: Durai Murugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fuctionaries from other political parties who had shifted their loyalties to the DMK have been given key positions in the party, said DMK general secretary Durai Murugan on Saturday.

He said former Minister RS Raja Kannappan who joined the DMK in February has been appointed as the joint president of the election committee while former Congress MLA Vellore C Gnanasekaran, former AIADMK Minister Dr Vijay, and former AMMK functionary Bharani EA Karthikeyan have been appointed as secretaries to the election committee. Similarly, BJP’s former state vice-president RT Arasakumar will be the party’s headquarters spokesperson.

Another BJP functionary SK Vedarathinam, who joined DMK in July, will function as the joint secretary of the DMK’s farmers’ wing. DMK functionaries AG Sampath, M Muthusamy, A Nachimuthu, Kurinji N Sivakumar, and EVV Kamban were among those who have been given party posts on Saturday.