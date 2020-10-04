STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New entrants given key posts in DMK: Durai Murugan

Fuctionaries from other political parties who had shifted their loyalties to the DMK have been given key positions in the party, said DMK general secretary Durai Murugan on Saturday.

Published: 04th October 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

DMK leader Durai Murugan

DMK leader Durai Murugan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fuctionaries from other political parties who had shifted their loyalties to the DMK have been given key positions in the party, said DMK general secretary Durai Murugan on Saturday.

He said former Minister RS Raja Kannappan who joined the DMK in February has been appointed as the joint president of the election committee while former Congress MLA Vellore C Gnanasekaran, former AIADMK Minister Dr Vijay, and former AMMK functionary Bharani EA Karthikeyan have been appointed as secretaries to the election committee. Similarly, BJP’s former state vice-president RT Arasakumar will be the party’s headquarters spokesperson.

Another BJP functionary SK Vedarathinam, who joined DMK in July, will function as the joint secretary of the DMK’s farmers’ wing. DMK functionaries AG Sampath, M Muthusamy, A Nachimuthu, Kurinji N Sivakumar, and EVV Kamban were among those who have been given party posts on Saturday.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Durai Murugan
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp