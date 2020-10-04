Tamil Nadu reports 5,489 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, 66 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded 5,489 Covid-19 positive cases and 66 deaths taking the tally to 6,19,996 and toll to 9,784.

Chennai alone recorded 1,348 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts Chengalpattu recorded 381 cases, Kancheepuram 146 and Tiruvallur 197 cases.

Among the Western districts, Coimbatore recorded 474 cases, Salem 357, Nilgiris 122 and Erode 149 cases.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the state tested 86,012 samples and 84,159 people on the day. Also, 5,558 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of people discharged to 5,64,092. The state now has 46,120 active cases.

Among the deceased, six didn't have comorbid conditions. A 33-year-old man from Salem was the youngest to die without comorbidities on the day. The patient was admitted on September 26 in Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem. He was tested positive on September 29. The patient died on October 3 due to COVID Pneumonia, respiratory failure, the bulletin added.

