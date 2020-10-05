STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM candidate row hots up in TN: After OPS’ tweet, EPS goes into a huddle with ministers

Panneerselvam's message just two days ahead of the announcement of the CM candidate has caused further confusion among the AIADMK cadre about his stand

Published: 05th October 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tweeted that he would take a good decision in the coming days, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami went into a huddle with senior ministers at the secretariat. The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the ongoing row over the Chief Minister candidate of the AIADMK for the 2021 Assembly elections.   

The Ministers taking part in the discussions are KA Sengottaiyan, Dindigul Seenivasan, CVe Shanmugam, P Thangamani, SP Velumani, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, and Vellamandi N Natarajan.  

This morning, breaking his silence after a week since the row over the Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK began, Panneerselvam said: “So far my decisions have been in the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK cadre. It will be so in the coming days too. Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening, is happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good.”

He tweeted this after a series of meetings with the party’s senior functionaries in Chennai as well as at his farmhouse in Periyakulam during the past few days. However, he did not mention the CM candidate issue explicitly in the tweet.   

Panneerselvam's message just two days ahead of the announcement of the CM candidate has caused further confusion among the AIADMK cadre about his stand -- whether he is intending to take a different decision in the coming days or has arrived at a consensus formula.

At Theni, a lengthy banner hailing the 'Future CM of Tamil Nadu' put up by his followers was removed after Panneerselvam’s advice. People welcomed his car by bursting crackers. Panneerselvam also told reporters that he would be heading for Chennai this afternoon.

On September 28, after heated exchanges in the executive committee meeting, the party’s deputy coordinator KP Munusamy announced that both Panneerselvam and Palaniswami would make the announcement regarding the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party on October 7.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam told The New Indian Express, “Practically speaking if the announcement is made about Chief Ministerial candidate now, it will create confusion in the government administration. Such an announcement may paralyse the government machinery. So, if Panneerselvam has to take a decision in the interest of the people when the state faces the COVID threat, it would be allowing the continuance of the status quo -- accepting Edappadi K Palaniswami as the CM candidate and strengthening himself in the party through other means.”

Shyam also said instead of forming a steering committee which would become one more layer of party apparatus, the existing AIADMK’s parliamentary board which takes key decisions could be expanded to avoid any controversy.

