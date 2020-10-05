Over 50,000 attend UPSC prelims in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 50,000 candidates appeared for the civil services prelims exam in over 300 centres across the State on Sunday. Those shortlisted will have their Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) main exam on January 8 next year.

The exam, held with regard to filling 750 vacant posts across the country, was conducted in forenoon and afternoon sessions. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) services commenced at 6 am instead of 7 am on the day to facilitate commute for students taking the exam.

UPSC aspirants arriving at an examination centre in Egmore on Sunday.

(Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

The UPSC, a Central recruiting body, had announced several regulations, in addition to existing guidelines, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the conduct of the exam. Many students showed up with transparent face shields in addition to masks.

While social distancing was largely observed within the centres, crowding was briefly observed outside some centres ahead of the exams. The exam was originally scheduled for May 31, but was postponed due to the pandemic.