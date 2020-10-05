STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN law University wins Nani Palkhivala moot court competition

The entire event was organised online involving over 50 judges, and 200 students from 16 teams as participants and organisers.

Published: 05th October 2020

Justice M M Sundresh, (top left) on Sunday addressing the session | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The team from Tamil Nadu National Law University, Tiruchy won the 16th Nani Palkhivala moot court competition organised by SASTRA Law School through video conference. The team bettered Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab.

The entire event was organised online involving over 50 judges, and 200 students from 16 teams as participants and organisers. The moot was watched by over 1,000 people. A five-bench jury headed by Justice M M Sundresh, Judge of Madras High Court and comprising former judge R V Easwar, Additional Solicitor Generals of India N Venkataraman, Vikramjit Banerjee and AAG of Tamil Nadu Arvindh Pandian adjudged the winners and runners.

The winning and runner-up teams were awarded trophies, certificates and cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and `Rs 50,000 respectively. Student participants were presented a copy of the book Nani Palkhivala - Courtroom Genius, published by SASTRA which is celebrating Nani Palkhivala Centenary Year.

Ashwani Nag , Sridatta Charan of Symbiosis Law School Pune were presented the best speaker and researcher awards respectively. Justice M M Sundresh in his address said “understanding tax law is akin to understanding economy which is to be understood from a society’s underlying structure.”

